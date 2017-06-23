Today's news

Kansas GOP event promoted with ‘Olathe Lives Matter!’ slogan

By Associated Press

June 23, 2017

Advertisement

Olathe — A GOP leader in a largely white Kansas City suburb says the party "didn't mean anything" by promoting a picnic with the slogan "Olathe Lives Matter!" and a rainbow font.

The Kansas City Star reports that Olathe Republican Party chairman David Lightner says each year the party attempts to include a humorous line in its invitations and that he's sorry "if it was taken the wrong way." He says, "Black lives matter. White lives matter. All lives matter." Olathe is more than 80 percent white.

Lightner also added that the use of rainbow font wasn't intended to be a reference to the LGBT rights movement. The Faith and Freedom Picnic is scheduled for Saturday. Among the speakers is Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is running for governor.

None

Past ORP picnic fliers

2016

https://www.facebook.com/yoderforcongress/photos/a.422448807805.216497.353545867805/10154280442287806/

2015

None

2014

None by Yael T. Abouhalkah

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Open Face Turkey Sandwich · With mashed potatoes and gravy. 11 a.m. to ...

Set'em Up Jacks $7.99 Fish Fry Friday! Catfish dinner · All day long

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail