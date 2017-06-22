Workers taken to hospital after exposure to carbon monoxide at Schwegler Elementary; building since cleared for use

Two people were taken to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after being exposed to unhealthy carbon monoxide levels Thursday morning at Schwegler Elementary School, 2201 Ousdahl Road.

Contracted workers who were at the site for asbestos abatement and flooring work reported feeling ill after the contractor’s equipment, which runs on propane and uses heat for tile removal, caused elevated carbon monoxide levels inside the building, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said in an email.

Ambulances were called, and the two workers were transported to LMH. No staff or students were on site Thursday, Boyle said.

“Lawrence Fire and Medical Services responded, ventilated the building, monitored the CO levels and later cleared the facility for use,” Boyle said.

