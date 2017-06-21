Health Care Access, Heartland Community Health Center considering potential merger

Two of Lawrence’s primary safety-net health care providers, Health Care Access and Heartland Community Health Center, are discussing stronger collaboration models that could include a merger in the future.

The news of a potential integration of the two agencies came during Wednesday’s Lawrence Memorial Hospital board of trustees meeting, where LMH CEO Russ Johnson shared the news with hospital leaders that the two health care agencies "are having very close conversations about integrating and becoming one community organization.”



“We have a request from Heartland Community Health Center, which is the federally qualified health center safety net partner of ours. They’re in discussions with Health Care Access, also a safety net organization,” Johnson said Wednesday.

Hospital leadership has “encouraged” integration for several years now, Johnson said. He also told board members on Wednesday that Heartland leaders had approached the hospital with a request for an unspecified one-time contribution “to offset the costs” of the potential merger, as well as a $250,000 operational loan for renovations to existing facilities.

Johnson said he anticipated the integration would become effective Jan. 1, 2018, with the understanding that both organizations “are fully engaged in integration planning.”

Beth Llewellyn, CEO of Health Care Access, said Wednesday that any talks of integration remain in the early stages. The motivating factor behind these discussions, she said, is the shared belief “that we can better serve people together rather than separately.”

“Our boards are in a process that is evaluating stronger collaboration models up to and including a merger. No decision has been made by our boards at this time,” Llewellyn said.

Discussions over the last year have ranged “all the way from service contracts to a merger,” Llewellyn added. And, while no final decision has been made yet, she expects one later this summer.

Melanie Coen, communications coordinator for Health Care Access, told the Journal-World on Wednesday that discussions regarding a potential merger were just that — discussions.

“There’s been some work being done to find out, to explore, but there isn’t anything just yet to share,” Coen said.

