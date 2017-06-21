City announces finalists for director of parks and recreation department

Lawrence City Manager Tom Markus has announced three finalists for the city's director of parks and recreation.

More than 70 candidates applied for the position, and Markus said in a press release that the three finalists are excellent and highly qualified candidates. The public can attend a reception to meet the candidates next week.

The three finalists are:

• Mark Hecker, assistant director, Lawrence Parks and Recreation

• Derek Rogers, retired colonel, Kansas Air National Guard

• Jeremy Rogers, director of parks and recreation, Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan.

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department interim director Ernie Shaw announced in January he will retire from his post this month. In his 40-year career with the city, Shaw worked in various capacities in the Parks and Recreation Department, including as building supervisor and assistant director.

Profiles for each candidate are listed on the city's website. The public reception to meet the candidates will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane.

“I look forward to hearing more from the public reception and the interview panel," Markus said in the release.

Panel interviews with the candidates will be held Wednesday. Markus said he will make a decision shortly after the interviews are completed.

