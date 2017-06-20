Library, Watkins Museum to celebrate locally made films of Centron

The Lawrence Public Library and Watkins Museum of History invite the public to “revisit Lawrence’s golden age of educational tourism and etiquette films” during Thursday’s “The Stars of Centron.”

The event, slated for 7 p.m. at Liberty Hall, will celebrate local residents and their Centron films. Centron Corp. was one of the premier industrial filmmakers in the U.S., producing educational and industrial films — often tackling issues such as school violence, racial tolerance and venereal disease — from its Lawrence headquarters on Ninth Street.

Among the stars and films that will be featured Thursday are Don Johnston in “What About Juvenile Delinquency?” from 1955, plus Marcia Hill and Sarah Hill-Nelson from 1977’s “Halloween Safety.” In addition, Loren Dolezal will discuss his filmmaking career with Centron and the making of 1966’s “Sell America Sell.” Centron star and KLWN personality Hank Booth will host the evening.

Centron operated from 1947 to 1994, according to the library’s news release. Its most famous film, “Leo Beuerman,” was nominated for an Academy Award in 1969.

Thursday’s “Stars of Centron” program will be free and open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m., while the event itself will begin at 7 p.m. It is presented as part of the Lawrence Public Library’s Summer Reading program.

