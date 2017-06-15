Pellet or BB gun shots damage windows at new KU residence hall

Someone reportedly damaged windows with pellet or BB gun shots at the new residence hall being built in the Central District on the University of Kansas campus.

Three windows at the new hall, located in the 1500 block of West 18th Street, were left cracked as a result, said Deputy Chief James Anguiano of KU police.



The damage, reported June 7, was estimated at $900, according to the KU police crime log entry.

Anguiano said the case remains open.

The $49 million, 545-bed residence hall and dining center project only this week received a name, Downs Hall. It’s slated for completion this summer, with students moving in this fall.

