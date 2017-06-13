Flags flying at half-staff in honor of Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell

Topeka — Flags are being flown at half-staff in honor of Kansas Rep. Patsy Terrell who was found dead last week in her hotel room near the Capitol.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that flags will remain in that position at all state buildings, state grounds and state facilities through Saturday, when she will be interred.

The Hutchinson Democrat was found dead last Wednesday. Topeka police said they didn’t believe foul play was involved.

The day before her death, Terrell was one of 88 House members who voted to override Brownback’s veto of a tax bill. The freshman legislator said in one of her last tweets that she was “happy to be one of those override votes” and that it was “what people sent me here to do.”

