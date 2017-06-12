Today's news

Baker University introduces MBA in health care administration

By Staff Report

June 12, 2017

Baker University has announced the introduction of an MBA program in health care administration.

The program’s MBA core courses will be available online or at Baker’s Overland Park campus, while courses specific to health care administration are offered online only. Students in the two-year program can pursue concentrations in either finance or human resources. 

Classes in the program will start in July. More information on the program is available at bakerU.edu/mba-hca.

