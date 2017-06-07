Four finalists announced for Lawrence police chief

City Manager Tom Markus has announced four finalists for Lawrence police chief.

Thirty-one candidates applied for the police chief position, and the city underwent a multistep internal review. Eight candidates were selected to advance to the first round interviews that were held May 10 and May 11.

Markus announced the finalists early Wednesday morning. The four finalists, none of whom are internal candidates, will participate in an on-site interview process June 15 and June 16, according to the city manager's report.

The four finalists are:

• Assistant Police Chief Gregory Burns, of Louisville, Ky.

Gregory Burns, Jr.

• Deputy Police Chief Simon Happer, of Overland Park.

Simon Happer

• Police Chief Scott Lyons, of Papillion, Neb.

Scott Lyons

• Police Chief Stephen Monticelli, of Harrisonburg, Va.

Stephen Monticelli

As part of their on-site interview process, the finalists will take a brief tour of Lawrence, interview with two facilitated community panels, and interview with city executive staff, the report states.

The public can attend an open house to meet the finalists from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St. Each finalist will give an introduction and then be available for brief conversations with those attending. Feedback forms will be provided.

Lawrence Police Chief Tarik Khatib confirmed in December that he planned to step down as the department’s leader this summer. Khatib has been with the Lawrence Police Department for more than 20 years and has served as chief since 2011.

The starting salary for the position will be between $120,000 and $140,000, depending on qualifications. The police chief oversees the department’s 150 officers, 30 civilian staff and an operating budget of $23.4 million.

Markus said that more information about the remaining process, including who will be on the community panels, will be announced later today. The new chief is expected to be announced in early summer.

