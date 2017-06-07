Brownback signs new abortion law with font requirement

TOPEKA — Kansas will require abortion providers to give women more information about their doctors' histories and provide it on white paper in 12-point Times New Roman type.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill into law Wednesday flanked by fellow abortion opponents. The new law takes effect July 1.

Brownback said the law will protect women by giving them the information they need to make informed decisions.

But critics say the law is meant to discourage women from having abortions.

The law will require abortion providers to give women information about the physician at least 24 hours before an abortion is performed.

The information would include the doctor's credentials, malpractice insurance, hospital privileges and disciplinary record. The abortion clinic also must disclose the doctor's age and medical school.

