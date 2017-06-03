4 Lawrence residents among 15 Kansas Health Heroes

Four Lawrence residents were among the 15 Kansans the Kansas Health Foundation recognized as Civic Health Heroes for National Volunteer Week in April.

The Lawrence residents were:

• Amy Bertrand, a Van Go social worker for 20 at-risk teens, who voluntarily teaches weekly lunchtime classes to the Van Go staff, community members, and those in the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center’s intensive outpatient program. She also hosts a free Sunday Walkers group for about 10 hikers who take walks on city parks and trails.

• Donita Bouton, a registered dental hygienist who was instrumental in founding the nonprofit Douglas County Dental Clinic. She is a longtime member of its board and a volunteer at the clinic.

• Michel Loomis, a longtime Liberty Memorial Central Middle School teacher who, along with professional trainer Chad Richards, started an after-school “smart strength” program that recruited professional trainers to work with students of all physical abilities. The program now has twice-weekly October through March sessions serving about 60 students.

• Yacey Young, an assistant coach of Kansas Women’s Rugby, which recently developed college and club teams. In addition to coaching duties, Young helps with the organization's administrative and fundraising needs while going to chiropractic school.

