Slate of Baldwin City Council candidates expands on date of filing deadline

On Thursday’s filing deadline, two more candidates joined the race for the two Baldwin City Council, bringing to six the slate of candidates vying for the two open seats to be contested in November.

Filing on the final day to file or withdraw for this year’s city/school board election were former Baldwin City Councilman Shane Starkey and Brian Cramer. They join Brian Messenger, Susan Pitts, Peter Sexton and A.J. Stevens on the ballot. Incumbents Christi Darnell and Kathy Gerstner chose not to run for another four-year term.

As was reported Thursday in the Journal-World, there also will be a Nov. 7 contest between incumbent Marilyn Pearse and challenger Casey Simoneau for Baldwin City mayor.

Also to be contested will be the race for the two open seats on the Eudora school board. Four candidates — political newcomer Eric Ahlander and incumbents Joseph Hurla, Michael Kelso and Eric Votaw — will compete for the three open seats.

There will be no contested elections for three Baldwin City school board seats, two Eudora City Commission positions or the two city council and mayoral position in Lecompton.

Three Baldwin City school board candidates — incumbent Gregory Kruger, District 1, Position 4; Susan Schiffelbein, District 2, Position 5; and Chris Perry, District 3, Position 6 — will be on the November ballot with no opponent.

The same is true of the two Eudora City Commission incumbents seeking re-election, Jolene Born and Tim Reazin.

Lecompton Mayor Sandra Jacquot is running unopposed for another two-year term, as are incumbent City Council members Tim McNish and Elsie Middleton.

