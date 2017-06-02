Experience Kansas prairie up close during evening wildflower walk

Although this will be the 20th year that he has led the Akin Prairie Wildflower Walk, Kelly Kindscher doesn’t know exactly what he and those who join him on the trek Saturday will see.

Kindscher, senior scientist with the Kansas Biology Survey and founding member of the Kansas Land Trust, will lead the annual walk from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Akin Prairie, 1850 North 1150 Road.

“It’s different every year,” he said. “It varies from year to year with how wet or dry the spring has been. It’s always an Easter egg discovery kind of thing. You never know that you’ll find.”

It has been wet this spring, and that means many of the flowers that brighten the prairie should be blooming, Kindscher said.

“That prairie has more than 400 species that flower,” he said. “I would bet more than 40 will be in bloom.”

The other unpredictable element of the walk is what he’ll say, Kindscher said. He’s a storyteller who likes to inform hikers of the edible or medicinal plants they run across during the walk, he said.

The walk is scheduled for the evening this year. Kindscher said that was done to avoid the afternoon heat. Rain won’t cancel the walk, but a threat of severe weather would, he said.

The walk is free, and families are encouraged to attend. Hiking shoes, long pants, drinking water and insect repellent are recommended.

In 1994, the family of Dorothy Akin donated a conservation easement for the 16-acre Akin Prairie southeast of Lawrence to protect its native prairie and the wildflowers it nurtures.

The site is 2 miles south of the Kansas Highway 10/East 1900 Road intersection and about 0.4 miles west on North 1150 Road. Directional signs will be placed along the route south of K-10.

