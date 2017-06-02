Former KU employee accused of pulling tail off rabbit convicted of theft and cruelty to animals

The former custodian of a University of Kansas day care was convicted on Friday of stealing a classroom pet rabbit and leaving it to die.

Shawn Witte Zuehlsdorf, 30, was arrested March 26 after he was accused of stealing the rabbit, named Carrots, pulling its tail off and abandoning it in a wooded area near Rock Chalk Park in northwest Lawrence.

Friday afternoon Zuehlsdorf appeared in Douglas County District Court and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and theft. Judge James McCabria accepted his pleas and convicted him of the two charges.

Zuehlsdorf stole Carrots from KU's Hilltop Child Development Center in the early-morning hours of March 22, the Journal-World previously reported. An employee arrived later to find the rabbit missing and a note from Zuehlsdorf in its place.

At the time Zuehlsdorf worked as a custodian, who cleaned the day care after hours. He is no longer employed with KU.

"I have your rabbit. I had an accident with it. He is OK, but I'm taking him to the vet. I will bring him back today and I hope we can talk," the note said. "I'm truly very sorry, Shawn the custodian."

That same morning a witness saw Zuehlsdorf dump Carrots in a wooded area near Rock Chalk Park. She brought the rabbit to a veterinarian for medical attention, though it died in early April of its wounds.

Originally Zuehlsdorf faced a felony cruelty to animals charge, which requires a certain awareness or malicious intent. His attorney, Julia Butler, argued, however, that his note indicated the incident was an accident.

Ultimately McCabria said he wasn't willing to make any assumptions on the possible maliciousness or intent involved, and because some of the evidence was "ambiguous" he did not order Zuehlsdorf to face a trial for the felony charge.

McCabria ordered Zuehlsdorf to reappear in court on June 12 to be sentenced. He could face up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine for each misdemeanor conviction.

