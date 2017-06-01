Pre-sentence investigation completed for former mayor who stole from food bank; sentencing awaits

Former Lawrence Mayor Jeremy Farmer is one step closer to being sentenced for his felony conviction of stealing from the food bank he led.

On Thursday Farmer's case in federal court for the District of Kansas was updated to reflect that his pre-sentence investigation has been completed. The full investigative report, which is not available to the public, will affect the sentence he receives.

Among other things, pre-sentence investigations document any previous criminal convictions a suspect might have. They're conducted by Federal Probation and Pretrial Services, which is a part of the federal court system.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia ordered the investigation in Farmer's case on Sept. 28, 2016, after Farmer pleaded guilty to one felony count of transportation of stolen funds. The case came into the public spotlight after it was revealed that Farmer had not paid more than $50,000 in federal and state payroll taxes on behalf of Just Food, a nonprofit Lawrence food bank where he worked as executive director.

The case has been in the court system since August of last year, when Farmer, 32, was first charged.

Now that the pre-sentence investigation is finished it is up to Murguia's office to schedule a sentencing hearing.

Farmer does not have a criminal history in Douglas County District Court, and aside from his conviction in September of last year he does not have any other convictions listed in Kansas' federal court system.

Depending on his criminal history, Farmer could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Farmer is not currently in custody. Murguia allowed him to remain free on a $5,000 bond. He did, however, have to surrender his passport.

