Former Lawrence group home ‘house mother’ sentenced to prison for stealing from children

A former Lawrence group home's "house mother" will spend nearly a year in prison and pay thousands in restitution after stealing from children in her care.

Through multiple cases spanning from 2015 to 2016 Jennifer Silva Guerrero, of Lawrence, was recently convicted of three felony theft charges, two felony forgery charges and one felony charge of making false information, said Cheryl Wright-Kunard, assistant to Douglas County District Attorney Charles Branson.

For one felony theft charge, Guerrero was sentenced to serve 11 months in prison, after which she'll be released and serve 18 months of probation on the remaining charges, Wright-Kunard said.

In addition, Guerrero, 37, is ordered to pay nearly $8,000 in restitution to at least nine of her victims, Wright-Kunard said. If she violates the terms of her probation, Guerrero will have to serve more than four years in prison.

In multiple cases Guerrero was accused of stealing from a number of children under her care at The Villages group home at 1149 East 1200 Road, where she also lived.

Guerrero was fired at The Villages the day the first criminal charge was filed against her, the Journal-World previously reported.

Guerrero is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.

