Teacher contract negotiations at a standstill; meeting scheduled for next week

After more than three hours of deliberation Monday night, representatives of the Lawrence school district and local teachers union agreed to extend contract negotiations for the upcoming school year.

At the meeting’s end, Lawrence Education Association negotiators were left to consider the district’s offer to raise each teacher’s base pay by $2,200 per year. That offer also includes regular pay increases for additional years of service and higher education, commonly referred to as “vertical and horizontal” raises because of how they are presented on the district’s pay schedule.

Union representatives earlier that evening had suggested a pay increase, using the aforementioned guidelines, of about $4,500 per teacher, which the district rejected.

The two groups will continue negotiations at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the district offices, 110 McDonald Drive. Monday’s meeting was the fifth between union representatives and the Lawrence district since negotiations began in the spring. The meetings are open to the public.

