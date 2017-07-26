Senate’s attempt to repeal ‘Obamacare’ outright fails

WASHINGTON — After seven years of emphatic campaign promises, Senate Republicans demonstrated Wednesday they don't have the stomach to repeal "Obamacare" when it really counts, as the Senate voted 55-45 to reject legislation undoing major portions of Barack Obama's law without replacing it.
Seven Republicans joined all Democrats in rejecting an amendment by Rand Paul of Kentucky that would have repealed most of former President Obama's health care law, with a two-year delay but no replacement. Congress passed nearly identical legislation in 2015 and sent it to Obama, who unsurprisingly vetoed it.
Yet this time, with a president in the White House who says he's itching to sign the bill, the measure failed on the Senate floor. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that repealing "Obamacare" without replacing it would cost more than 30 million Americans their insurance coverage, and that was a key factor in driving away a handful of Republican senators, more than Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could lose in the closely divided Senate.
The result frustrated other GOP senators, some of whom expressed disbelief that their colleagues would flip-flop on legislation they had voted for only two years ago and long promised to voters. Of the current Republican senators, only moderate Susan Collins of Maine opposed the 2015 repeal bill.
"I think everybody in there, maybe except for one senator, promised their supporters, their voters that they supported repeal of Obamacare," said Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. "A lot of them said 'root and branch.' Now, we're so far away from that. I'd just remind my colleagues, remember what you promised your voters."
Yet the outcome was no shock in a Senate that's already shown that unity is elusive when it comes to dealing with Obamacare. The real-world implications of repeal have proven sobering to GOP senators answering to voters who've come to rely on expanded insurance coverage under the law.
What the party's senators will end up agreeing on instead is far from clear. Yet they plunged forward with debate toward their unknown goal, pressured by an impatient president. By week's end Republicans hope to reach agreement among themselves, and eventually with the House, on some kind of repeal and replacement the Obama law they have reviled for so long.
One possibility taking shape in talks among senators was a "skinny repeal" that would abolish just a few of the key elements of Obama's law including mandates that everyone purchase insurance and taxes that all GOP senators can agree to oppose.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Comments
Greg Cooper 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
This president and "his" Congress put the fun back in dysfunctional.
Armen Kurdian 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
This is a textbook case of absolute political cowardice on the part of Republican Senators. It is shameful, disgraceful, and an absolute betrayal of trust. Congress is so broken and dysfunctional across both aisles. Promising for seven years you would take action, then when you finally have a chance, you show a complete lack of spine, fortitude and lack of intelligence in failing to smash this miserable, stinking, piece of garbage legislation into the ash heap of history. Christ almighty....you voted against the G d* thing in 2009 to begin with!
Ken Lassman 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
There was no political consequence for voting to repeal it while Obama was president because of a guaranteed veto, even if the Senate agreed. Now there are REAL consequences to kicking 20-30 million people plus off the insurance rolls and there are REAL consequences to having rural hospital closed because they can't afford to keep their doors open with all of the free ER care they'd have to provide along with reduced reimbursement rates, and there are REAL consequences for folks who depend on payments to continue to live independently thanks to optional HCBS waivers that enable folks to stay at home instead of in an institution.
This isn't an example of spineless behavior; it's an acknowledgement that ideology pales and blows away when the light of reality hits.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 9 minutes ago
i agree with you. They want to get reelected and know that throwing thousands of people off their insurance would guarantee their defeat. They have no plan, and they don't really care, but they have to pretend like they do.
Democrats have offered to work with them to fix the problems with the ACA, but the GOP leaders won't do it. Why? And why doesn't this fact ever get any media. I'm tired of hearing about Trump. He wants to keep his name in the news, and he doesn't really care if it's positive or negative. I'm tired of hearing anything about him. I want to hear from others for a change. Over and over again he tries to pit people against each other. He thrives on it.
