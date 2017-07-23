Lawrence avoids much damage from Saturday storms; cooler temps on horizon

Lawrence escaped damaging winds that accompanied the storm that brought cooler temperatures to northeast Kansas.

Audra Hennecke of the National Weather Service office in Topeka said winds of 40 mph were recorded at the official National Weather Bureau station at Lawrence Municipal Airport. That storm intensified as it moved east into Johnson County where winds of 60 to 80 mph were reported, she said.

Eudora Mayor Tim Reazin said the storm caused some minor tree damage in that eastern Douglas County city, as well as a power outage of about 20 minutes late Saturday night.

Lawrence recorded 0.46 inches of rain from the storm, Hennecke said. The city has recorded 20.21 inches for the year, or 2.36 inches below normal.

The storm did bring cooler temperatures after three straight days in which the official temperature in Lawrence topped out at 101 degrees, Hennecke said. Monday’s high should be about 91 degrees before the heat builds again to the mid-90s for Tuesday and Wednesday with heat indices of about 105, she said. Another cool front is expected to pass through Thursday and drop temperatures to the high 80s for the weekend, she said.

