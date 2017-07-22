Kansas Sen. Roberts pushing to move GOP health plan forward

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Pat Roberts is working with fellow Republicans on their legislation to overhaul health care and arguing that a debate should occur quickly even as fellow Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran grabs national headlines for helping stall the effort.
Roberts acknowledged during an Associated Press interview that he's not happy with parts of the latest version of the bill meant to replace former President Barack Obama's signature 2010 Affordable Care Act. His staff said he's been working with the plan's drafters on provisions protecting financially stressed hospitals and a home health program for rural states.
But Roberts is stressing a broader message about health care: "We have to move." He argued that whatever flaws fellow Republicans see, delaying a debate is likely to allow conditions in the health insurance market to worsen.
"The whole point is to get where we want to get, we have to get on the bill," Roberts said. "We can't just sit back and complain about it."
Moran jumped into the spotlight when he and Utah Sen. Mike Lee tweeted early in the week that they couldn't support the latest version of the Senate GOP plan, denying it the votes it needed to pass. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled plans to move forward, though GOP senators now expect a debate in the coming week after public pressure from President Donald Trump.
Moran called on Congress to "start fresh" and criticized the "closed-door process" behind the GOP plan. He endorsed an failed plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without having a replacement ready.
Roberts would not directly criticize Moran but he said Congress did start fresh on health care and the Senate GOP's plan is "what we ended up with." As for having a Senate committee start over, he said, "My God, that would take months."
"You can create headlines," Roberts said. "I'm not interested in the headlines."
Bob Beatty, a Washburn University political science professor, doubted that the split between Moran and Roberts on health care reflects significant ideological differences.
Instead, he said, it could reflect how they're in different stages of their political careers, with Moran having more time to build a political legacy. Roberts, 81, is serving his fourth term in the Senate and his career in Congress or as a congressional aide stretches back 50 years. Moran, 63, is in his second Senate term, having first won a safe U.S. House seat in 1996.
Beatty said Roberts also appears to have a more "black and white" view of working with Democrats. Roberts suggested during his interview that minority Democrats won't help pass health legislation at all because they want to move toward government-run coverage similar to Medicare for the elderly.
"Roberts seems a little more cynical about what's possible in Washington," Beatty said.
But Roberts said he sees a need for Congress to move quickly on overhauling health care because he doubts "Obamacare" is sustainable even in the short-term, with health care costs and premiums continuing to rise.
Roberts said delaying action will encourage insurers to leave the health care markets set up under the 2010 law to help individuals find coverage.
"Premiums keep going up and choices keep going down," he said.
Comments
Tony Peterson 3 hours, 36 minutes ago
Pat Roberts is the Kansas version of Strom Thurmond. Keeps being re-elected even though he's completely out of touch with the reality of the world outside of his cloistered political circle.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Don't you mean the Virginia version? He doesn't live in Kansas.
Paul Beyer 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
Roberts needs to stick to worrying about his home state, Virginia and stop screwing over Kansas.
Richard Heckler 29 minutes ago
Why are conservatives throwing republicans, democrats, women, tea party thinkers, green party thinkers and children under the bus?
Taxpayers realize that the medical insurance industry is as corrupt as Kansas Senators,the mafia, President Trump, ALEC, too many in the house and senate, campaign finance , electoral college,the Presidential Debate Commission and our election system.
Members of the house and senate instead allow the insurance industry to design whatever then kick back to elected officials billions of campaign dollars over time ….those are health care dollars btw.
Paying back like a busted slot machine. http://www.pbs.org/moyers/journal/blog/2009/10/bill_moyers_michael_winship_in.html#more
Richard Heckler 16 minutes ago
"But Roberts said he sees a need for Congress to move quickly on overhauling health care because he doubts "Obamacare" is sustainable even in the short-term, with health care costs and premiums continuing to rise."
Roberts is dumb as hell. The insurance industry designed ObamaCare. BTW Roberts is another ALEC soldier.
What increases the cost of health care and health insurance?
Kickbacks from the industry masquerading as campaign donations.
LOBBYING @ 8 lobbyists per elected official = in the 8 years under GW Bush, the healthcare industry spent 4.088 BILLION dollars on lobbying alone. That's 88 million dollars more than Chrysler got in bailout money on Jan. 3rd.
Guess where the money comes from? All those uber-inflated health insurance premiums that we, the American people, are struggling to pay!
http://www.dailykos.com/story/2009/06/26/747191/--1-4-million-per-day-on-healthcare-industry-lobbying
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-dyn/content/article/2009/07/05/AR2009070502770.html
How about those multimillion dollar retirement bonus packages to CEO's = golden parachutes.
