Town hall forum on health care scheduled for tonight in Lawrence

By Staff Report

July 20, 2017

A public forum on national health care reform efforts and their impact on Kansas is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. today at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St.

The forum will provide information on current health care legislation in Congress, testimony from Kansans who will be affected and a discussion about how attendees can take action, according to a news release from ExpandKanCare.com.

Members of Alliance for a Healthy Kansas and Indivisible LFK, plus community members with pre-existing medical conditions will speak and answer questions from attendees.

