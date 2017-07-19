K-10 bridge over Haskell Avenue to be one lane; off-ramp to close Thursday

The Kansas Highway 10 bridge over Haskell Avenue will be reduced to one lane, and the eastbound off-ramp will be closed Thursday to allow for a bridge inspection.
The inspection will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Motorists should use caution in this area or use an alternate route if possible.
