K-10 bridge over Haskell Avenue to be one lane; off-ramp to close Thursday

The Kansas Highway 10 bridge over Haskell Avenue will be reduced to one lane, and the eastbound off-ramp will be closed Thursday to allow for a bridge inspection.

The inspection will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation. Motorists should use caution in this area or use an alternate route if possible.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.