Closures along West Fourth Street will continue following water main break

City crews will keep a block of West Fourth Street closed through Friday following water main breaks Wednesday night.

About 200 customers were without water service Wednesday after multiple water main breaks on Fourth Street, between Florida Street and McDonald Drive, said Jeanette Klamm of the Lawrence Utilities Department.

As of Thursday morning, service had been restored to all customers, the city said.

Fourth Street will remain closed from Florida Street to Minnesota Street through Friday, will reopen over the weekend, and will close again Monday for street repairs, the city said.

