Today's news

Voter fraud panel tells states to hold off on sending data

By Associated Press

July 11, 2017

Advertisement

Concord, N.H. — President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud is telling states to hold off on providing detailed voter information in the face of increasing legal challenges.

The commission had given states until July 14 to provide data including names, birth dates and partial Social Security numbers. But in an email Monday, the panel's designated officer told states to hold off until a judge rules on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed similar lawsuits in Washington, Florida and New Hampshire. A hearing set for Tuesday in New Hampshire was postponed in light of the email.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia are refusing to comply, while many others plan to provide limited publicly-available information.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $6.99 Buffalo Strips Club · Served with a side. 11 a.m. to 4 ...

Set'em Up Jacks $5.00 BBQ Tuesday! Pulled pork or smoked chicken sandwiches · All day long

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail