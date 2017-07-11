Douglas County Commission to consider publication of 2018 budget

At its meeting Wednesday, the Douglas County Commission will consider approving for publication the 2018 budget with its 1.98 mill increase.

Commissioners reached majority consensus on the budget July 5. The budget requires a total mill levy of 46.008 mills. At that mill levy, the county’s tax on a $150,000 single-family home would be $828.

Commissioners gave the nod to a number of new spending initiatives, including $1.98 million in new funding for behavioral health programs, $211,000 to hire three new patrol deputies and $130,000 for a second pro tem judge for Douglas County District Court.

With a decision to publish the 2018 budget, commissioners will schedule a public hearing on the document for 4 p.m. Aug. 9. The County Commission will consider formal adoption of the budget after the public hearing. At that time, commissioners can reduce expenditures listed in the published budget but can’t increase them.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. A complete agenda can be viewed at douglascountyks.org.

