KU’s School of Architecture, Design and Planning settles on new name after ‘Reboot Blitz’

The University of Kansas School of Architecture, Design and Planning will now be known as the School of Architecture and Design, KU announced earlier this month.

“On the face of it, it might seem like a simple change,” the school’s dean, Mahesh Daas, said in a news release. “But since we seldom have the opportunity to revisit what we call ourselves, we invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into this decision. The new name just better reflects our vision, which is to be ‘the pioneering force for global impact through design.’”

The name change became official July 1, according to KU’s news release, after the surveying of alumni, students, faculty and staff. A “Reboot Blitz” in January generated more than 100 potential alternatives, which were then evaluated by an internal task force.

Those within the school are using the abbreviation “Arc/D,” Daas said in the news release. The school’s new URL is www.arcd.ku.edu.

