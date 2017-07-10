Hamilton’-inspired library workshop encourages kids to ask, ‘Who tells your story?’

An upcoming workshop at the Lawrence Public Library will borrow a line from “Hamilton” in asking tweens and teens, “Who tells your story?”

Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Pulitzer and Tony-winning musical, Friday’s program invites kids to take a closer look at history, including their own pasts and how they might want their stories to be told in the future, says teen services librarian Miriam Wallen.

“Hamilton” tells the story of a Founding Father who wasn’t always given his due, at least in comparison to more storied figures such as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, Wallen says. And because he died fairly young (famously, from a gunshot wound in his duel with Aaron Burr) and under fairly scandalous circumstances, Hamilton didn’t have much opportunity to help shape his own legacy — until recently, when the immigrant-turned-Founding-Father, or Miranda’s complex interpretation of him, became a hit on Broadway.

“And that’s true throughout history,” Wallen says. “There’s this question of, how will you be remembered? Who gets to say which stories are remembered and forgotten? Whose versions of the truth will be told? Those are really important questions to think about.”

Slated for 2 to 3 p.m. Friday in the library auditorium, “Who Tells Your Story?” will be led by Emily Gullickson, program coordinator for diversity and social justice education at the University of Kansas Office of Multicultural Affairs. Gullickson created the program at KU after the rise of “Hamilton” and teaches a course focusing on the identities and voices in popular culture and society that traditionally have been minimized in the textbook version of history.

On Friday, she’ll lead students (the library’s program is geared toward sixth-graders through high schoolers) through an age-appropriate discussion of these concepts, with kids eventually writing their own short biographies toward the end of the workshop. There might even be a performance for those wanting to share their stories or simply jam out to “Hamilton” tunes, Wallen says.

The workshop, she says, is intended to encourage self-expression in teens and tweens, as well as critical thinking skills. Wallen hopes kids will walk away from the workshop with a strengthened critical eye when it comes to what they hear and see in the news, in textbooks and in gossip around school.

It’s a lesson, she says, that’s crucial at any age — especially for teenagers.

“That’s really a time in your life when you’re really exploring you are and what’s important to you,” Wallen says. “It’s important that you think about those things, that you examine them and aren’t afraid to say, ‘Yes, this is who I am.’”

Registration is encouraged for the event, though walk-in visitors are always welcome, Wallen says. To register, drop by the Teen Zone in the library, 707 Vermont St., or call 843-3833.

