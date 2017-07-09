Free State student one of top youth piano players in the country

In another week, Barry Zhang is going to do something unusual.

The 17-year-old Free State High School student is planning to take a break. During that time, he’ll take a respite from practicing the piano four or five hours a day. He’ll also spend time with family.

“I definitely need a break,” he said. “It can load up on you. I’ll go see my parents in Arkansas.”

Barry has lived in Lawrence away from his parents since he moved from Little Rock in June 2016 so that he could study under University of Kansas music professor Jack Winerock. The move was with the blessing of his parents, who also desired that he get better instruction than what was available in Little Rock.

At his young age, Barry plans a career as a professional classical pianist. He foresees a career path of earning a doctorate, securing a university teaching position and performing on the side.

“It’s a long journey, this piano business,” he said. “It’s a very hard field to have success in. That’s why I’m in Lawrence. There’s so many opportunities for support, lessons and to perform.”

His move to Lawrence reunited Barry with Winerock. The young pianist’s parents are academics, who had lived in Manhattan for eight years before moving to Arkansas when Barry was a sophomore in high school.

“I originally had a teacher in Manhattan, but he went on a six-month sabbatical,” he said. “I knew about Dr. Winerock. He has a very good reputation, and I knew he had a lot of success with students in the past. I came over here for lessons when my teacher went on sabbatical, and right away the results were good.”

Winerock is helping Barry refine and expand skills he started acquiring when he was 5 years old.

“At first, I wasn’t the one pushing myself to do it,” he said. “It was my mother. She wanted me to be well-rounded and have something on the side. After a few years, I had some success with it. I started with competitions and did well. That motivated me. It got so ingrained with me, I couldn’t put it down.”

Competitions such as the 2017 International Piano Competition that KU and the International Institute for Young Musicians hosted July 2 and 3 at Swarthout Recital Hall are central to young pianists desirous of professional careers, Winerock said. It’s a way for pianists to be heard, make connections and earn recognition, he said.

“It’s a way to get attention,” he said. “The results of these competitions go worldwide. Someone may hear you and invite you to play. Then there’s the prize money. The winner here Sunday won $10,000. That’s nice pocket change.”

Barry and the other young pianist who are invited to the top competitions are not unlike the top young athletes making a name for themselves at AAU events or other national championships, Winerock said.

“They have to be very dedicated, good and have quality coaching,” he said. “These young people are dedicated and talented. They work hard and love what they do, or they wouldn’t do what they do.”

In a comparison that would be understood in Lawrence, Winerock said Barry’s stature within his field is akin to that of a high school basketball player Bill Self and other top coaches would be considering recruiting to their programs.

“I think so in the piano world,” he said. “He has already gained some attention. People in the top programs in the country know about him and know how he did in competitions. He’s on their radar, and they are on his radar.”

Barry is wrapping up a busy and successful competition schedule. In February, he finished first at the David D. Dubois Piano Festival and Competition at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. The next month,he was the winner of the 2017 Midwest Chamber Ensemble Youth Concerto Competition in Prairie Village, which earned him a seat with the Midwest Chamber Ensemble during its 2017-2018 season.

Barry’s latest competition was on his home turf as one of 13 entries in the International Piano Competition at Swarthout Recital Hall. He was one of six semifinalists to advance to the finals but didn’t finish in the top three. He nonetheless won $1,500 for making the finals and another $1,000 for being voted the audience choice winner.

Barry finished second in the competition two years ago. He took his recent finish in stride, confident that he has continued to improve and noting the top-notch level of competition. He also took solace in his post-contest conversations with judges, he said.

“We just had different approaches to music,” he said. “This time, compared to two years ago, I was miles better. It just completely depends on the opinion of the judges. Competitions go like that. Sometimes judges like you, and sometimes they just have a different fundamental approach to music.”

Competitions do encourage young pianists to increase their repertoire, Barry said. Learning new pieces requires hours of practice. That means four to six hours at the piano on a normal day and as many as eight or nine in the weeks before a big competition.

“It’s generally not recommended to practice more than five or six hours a day,” Barry said. “You can only focus intently for so long, and it’s not good on your fingers.”

Barry credits Winerock for helping keep him in the right frame of mind.

“You’re always looking to learn new pieces,” he said. “It’s difficult to have to play them for a long time. It’s easy to get bored and start to see them as a collection of notes and not enjoy it. He (Winerock) is very good at finding something interesting in a piece. All composers are geniuses. He is very good at finding fresh little takes that you hadn’t seen and make it interesting again.”

Winerock also keeps the music fresh by sharing his knowledge of composers. Barry said. That also puts their music in historical context and allows him to interpret them more authentically, he said.

“Overall, he’s everything I could want in a teacher,” he said. “He makes music fun. I quite enjoy playing piano now, probably because of his teaching.”

He does have a life away from the keyboard, Barry said. He hangs out with friends, goes fishing and works out in the gym. As he begins his senior year at Free State, he will mix his classes there with those he takes through Lawrence Virtual School, which gives him flexibility for his long practice hours.

“Going to school and keeping a regular schedule of having to be at school at 8 a.m. keeps me from getting lazy and not getting up in the morning,” he said.

When he returns from his visit to his parents, he will start giving serious consideration to where he will pursue the next step in his musical education. He is considering a number of famed East Coast conservatories, including the Juilliard School in New York City and the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

It’s a process that will have him interviewing and auditioning, Barry said. He will lean on Winerock’s extensive connections and experience with helping past students earn acceptance to prestigious conservatories, he said, but he also plans on researching faculty and talking with current students to find the right fit.

One consideration is the metropolitan setting of some of the music schools.

“I grew up in a small town, so that might be best for me,” he said. “I haven’t got my feet into it yet. I was just in New York City for two whole weeks for a competition. I do know it is much more pleasant living here than in such a crowded environment. I lived in Little Rock, and that was an adjustment to me. I should be able to adjust, but it’s still something to consider.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.