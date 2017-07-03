Today's news

Body discovered in burning vehicle northeast of Lawrence

A charred spot along N. 1650 Road, just east of the Lawrence city limit, is pictured Monday, July 3, 2017. On Sunday night, a Douglas County sheriff's deputy discovered a body inside a burning vehicle that apparently had left the roadway. The incident remained under investigation Monday.

By Sara Shepherd

July 3, 2017

A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy found a body inside a burning vehicle Sunday night just northeast of Lawrence.

While on patrol, the deputy discovered the vehicle on fire shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North 1650 Road, Sgt. Kristen Channel said. The vehicle apparently had left the roadway and struck an unoccupied farm truck, Channel said.

As of Monday, authorities had not yet confirmed the identity of the body found inside the vehicle, or determined what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway, Channel said.

The sheriff’s office investigation into the incident is ongoing, Channel said.

The burned vehicle had been removed from the scene Monday morning. Tire marks and a patch of charred grass and ashes were visible on the south side of the roadway, behind a parked truck.

Comments

Brian Woods 9 hours, 4 minutes ago

What ever happened with that other body they found in a burning car out by the lake awhile back?

Nick Gerik 8 hours, 58 minutes ago

Hi, Brian. As of a couple weeks ago, the investigation was still ongoing:

Sheriff’s office still awaiting tests on body found in burning car by Sara Shepherd LJWorld.com

— Nick Gerik, LJW digital editor

Steve Jacob 8 hours, 39 minutes ago

That was different. I think the intent of someone was to not be able to identify the body. This looks like a sad accident.

