Topeka pedestrian dies in accident

Topeka (ap) — Topeka police say a 77-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle while crossing a street has died.

Sgt. Jason Junghans says the man was hit Friday evening in southwest Topeka. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the driver of the car stopped.

The victim has not been identified. The driver of the vehicle has not been arrested.

The accident remains under investigation.

