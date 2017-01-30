Kansas members of Congress issue only mild criticism of Trump’s immigration order

— Members of the Kansas congressional delegation responded over the weekend with only mild criticism of President Donald Trump's executive order halting immigration from several Middle East nations and suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions program.

All three sitting members of the U.S. House from Kansas and both U.S. senators, all of whom are Republicans, said they generally agree with Trump's stated goal of preventing terrorists from entering the country, but that they think he should work with Congress on broad immigration policy.

“There is no question that we need to strengthen our borders to ensure the safety of every American," said 2nd District Rep. Lynn Jenkins, who represents Lawrence and most of eastern Kansas. "While I understand President Trump’s intentions, this Executive Order was painted too broadly. I encourage President Trump to work with Congress to strengthen our borders and vetting process."

Trump's executive order, which was signed Friday, imposed an immediate 90-day ban on entry into the United States by citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It also suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days, and imposes an indefinite suspension on admission of Syrian refugees.

The order caused widespread disruptions at international airports in the U.S. and around the world as travelers were blocked from entering the U.S. or boarding planes bound for here.

But a federal judge on Saturday issued a stay, blocking the administration from removing people who had arrived at U.S. airports with valid visas or previously approved refugee applications.

Still, the order sparked protests and demonstrations at many airports, including Kansas City International, as well as condemnation from congressional Democrats.

But from the Kansas congressional delegation, the criticism was mainly muted.

Following are the official statements from each U.S. senator and representative from Kansas:

Sen. Pat Roberts: "I agree with President Trump that we need a major overhaul of our immigration system and a better vetting process for those entering our nation. One attack on our shores like those in Paris and Brussels is one too many. We have also seen too many crimes committed by illegal immigrants that should never have been in our country in the first place. However, we need to strike a balance that protects the rights of Americans and those permitted to enter the country legally. The president needs to work with Congress to ensure every aspect of a major policy change such as this is taken into consideration."

Sen. Jerry Moran: “Keeping Americans safe should be our federal government's top priority. Strengthening our immigration system is critical to that end, and it’s common sense to have appropriate vetting procedures in place for individuals wishing to travel to our country. While I support thorough vetting, I do not support restricting the rights of U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents. Furthermore, far-reaching national security policy should always be devised in consultation with Congress and relevant government agencies.”

Rep. Roger Marshall, 1st District: “President Trump is ensuring that he is doing all he can to protect us from radical Islamic terror, and to secure channels of migration in the future. Though we would like to see a more specific definition worked through Congress, we understand the need for quick action, and we stand by him in this effort.”

Rep. Kevin Yoder, 3rd District: "We must be both a compassionate nation and a nation that keeps its citizens safe and we must find common ground to achieve both missions. Reforming and strengthening our vetting system is necessary and important step to continuing the long legacy of refugees coming to America. The Obama Administration rightly did this in 2011 when it paused refugee resettlement from Iraq for six months to prevent terrorist infiltration and again last year when it worked with Congress to sign our bill into law reforming the visa waiver program, which laid the groundwork for this executive order. Likewise, President Trump should have our nation's support to carry out his mission to protect our nation's borders, but he must do so without unnecessarily burdening lawful entrants into the United States or discriminating against specific religions.

"It's clear right now the order is being interpreted too broadly to block valid visas and green card holders. While a temporary pause in new admissions is appropriate - the President should work with Congress to come up with clear procedures to ensure that our refugee program can continue in the safest manner possible."

The 4th District seat is currently vacant due to the resignation of former Rep. Mike Pompeo, who is now CIA Director.

