Kansas health officials: Flu spreading across state

— Kansas health officials say the flu is spreading across the state.

The state health department says six outbreaks have been confirmed so far during the 2016-17 flu season — two in Leavenworth County and one each in Osage, Harvey, Cherokee and Saline counties.

The Wichita Eagle reports Via Christi and Wesley Healthcare in Wichita both report an increase in the flu, with a 50 percent increase at Wesley Healthcare since the same period last year.

Health officials say it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine because the disease might spread for two to three more months.

The health department says Influenza or pneumonia contributed to or was the direct cause of 903 deaths of Kansas residents during the 2015-16 flu season.

