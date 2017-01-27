Chamber gives citizen awards to Amyx and Yulich

The Lawrence chamber of commerce has given awards recognizing outstanding commitment to the Lawrence community to a local barber and a banker.

Current city commissioner and former mayor Mike Amyx is the recipient of the Citizen of the Years award. Amyx, the owner of Amyx Barber Shop, began his political career in the 1980s and has served six terms as mayor.

Amyx said the award came as a total surprise, and he is honored to be among its recipients. Amyx said for him, the award is also about those who have supported him throughout his career in public service and as a businessman.

“From my family and I, I think that that’s what it’s about, and the folks that have always been there for me in our community,” Amyx said. “Really, in all honesty, as much as I really appreciate the award going to me, it does go to a whole lot of people.”

Emprise Bank Market President Cindy Yulich will receive the ATHENA Award, presented by Crown Automotive. Yulich has served on multiple community boards, including the Lawrence school board and the Dwayne Peaslee Technical Training Center board. She is currently chair of the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.

Yulich said she felt honored to be named for the award, and said she is grateful that those at Emprise Bank have been supportive and encouraging of the role she has taken in the community.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a lot of doors opened for me since coming here 25 years ago,” Yulich said. “There are so many people that work hard every day to make Lawrence a great place to be and the great place that it is, and I’m happy to be part of that.”

Both awards were presented to the winners at The Chamber’s annual meeting on Friday at Abe and Jake’s Landing, 8 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.