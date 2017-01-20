Emporia State president’s house to be torn down

— Parts of the residence of Emporia State University’s president will be sold at Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the 1960 house will be torn down and replaced with a new university house.

Salvageable items of the house like doors, windows and fixtures will be sold to ReStore. Part of the funds from the sale will go to Habitat for Humanity, which will recycle and reuse items to help the environment.

The Emporia State University Foundation Board found in a 2015 review of the house that it lacked acceptable separation between public and private space, required critical infrastructure updates and had limited functionality. The new home will feature a private and public space.

