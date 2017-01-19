City of Lawrence seeks public input for study to improve parking in the downtown area

The City of Lawrence’s first parking study begins next week with public meetings to gather feedback from residents, business owners and developers in the core of the city.

The meeting will inform a consultant-led study on parking issues afflicting downtown and surrounding neighborhoods, as well as collect ideas from those who live or work in the area. The study area encompasses a dozen neighborhoods, including East Lawrence, Old West Lawrence and the Oread Neighborhood.

The feedback will be one element of the study, which will be used to develop the city’s first strategic parking plan. Brandon McGuire, assistant to the city manager, said they are looking for both concerns and suggestions to improve parking.

“We get contacted almost weekly by residents, especially with ideas about different types of solutions that the city ought to think about implementing for parking,” McGuire said. “…We’re just trying to cast a wide net and capture anything that’s important to people in the study area.”

The public meetings will include nine sessions for various stakeholder groups, such as employees and owners of downtown businesses, bars and restaurants, neighborhood residents, as well as developers and realtors working in the area. The consultants, from Desman Design Management, will facilitate the meeting, and city staff will also be present.



The strategic parking plan will guide the operation and development of the parking system in downtown and surrounding neighborhoods for the next five to 10 years.

The city’s public parking systems downtown currently include metered spaces, free two-hour lots, permitted 10-hour lots, and three parking garages. Generally, there is no requirement for new development downtown to provide additional parking, and no permitting systems are in place for the on-street parking in adjacent neighborhoods.

McGuire said the strategic plan will look at city policy, zoning or otherwise, that affect parking.

“Ultimately, that’s one of the 30,00-foot questions that needs to be addressed through this study,” McGuire said. “And the public input in particular is going to help a lot with fleshing out what is the community’s preference. And then — the more tangible part of it — how do we make sure we’re accomplishing that?”

In addition to city policy, McGuire said the parking strategic plan will look at parking facilities, metering, technology, as well as potential programs, such as permitting or parking sharing.

McGuire said the goal is to get holistic public input. He said the city will also provide an online survey through Lawrence Listens, and plans to get input from University of Kansas students.

The public meetings will take place from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26; a complete list of times and locations follows:

Jan. 24 at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

4-5 p.m.: Owners, operators and employees of businesses in downtown Lawrence

6-7 p.m.: Residents and businesses in neighborhoods surrounding KU

7-8 p.m.: Residents and businesses in the East Lawrence neighborhood and Warehouse Arts District

Jan. 25 at the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St.

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Downtown residents

Jan. 26 at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

8-9 a.m.: Owners, operators and employees of businesses in downtown Lawrence

9- 10 a.m.: Dining and drinking establishments in downtown Lawrence

10- 11 a.m.: Organizations, attractions and events in downtown Lawrence

11 a.m.-noon: Residents and businesses in neighborhoods surrounding KU

1-2 p.m.: Developers and Realtors working in the study area

Public comments, including comments from people who don’t live or work within the study area, can also be provided during the City Commission’s work session on Feb. 14. The parking study portion of the work session will be facilitated by the consultant.

