Southwest Middle School classrooms evacuated after student used pepper spray in class

Southwest Middle School staff are in the process of filing a police report after a student used pepper spray during class Wednesday morning.

The student sprayed pepper spray into the air, not directly at any individual person, district spokeswoman Julie Boyle said in a news release. No one was hurt in the incident, but the affected classroom was evacuated and ventilated afterward. Staff also temporarily relocated a neighboring classroom as a precaution, Boyle said. In addition, the school nurse monitored students and staff for health concerns, though none was reported.

The school notified the parents of the student involved and initiated disciplinary action in accordance with Lawrence school board policy. School staff also informed all Southwest parents of the incident and asked for assistance in "reminding students that pepper spray may not be brought on school grounds," Boyle said.

Boyle also said that, while Southwest staff will be filing a police report about the incident, "whether any further action is warranted would be up to the authorities."

