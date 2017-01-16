Kansas City man transferred to Douglas County Jail on suspicion of three armed robberies, killing of dog in Lawrence

A Kansas City man accused of playing a part in a string of armed robberies in Lawrence this summer is now in the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

In the early morning hours of June 6, police said three armed men approached three separate victims in three separate locations and robbed them.

In each robbery the suspects used a shotgun and in one case a dog was shot to death while on a walk with its owner, police said. A small SUV thought to be involved in the crimes was recovered soon after the incidents, however no additional information was released on the continuing investigation.

Just under a month later Pierre Percy Walker, 19, was arrested in Wyandotte County on suspicion of aggravated robbery.

Police said in July that Walker's Wyandotte County arrest was unrelated to the incidents in Lawrence. However, the Lawrence Police Department placed a detainer on Walker, meaning once he was released from the Wyandotte County Jail he would be transferred to Douglas County to face additional charges.

Douglas County Jail booking logs show Walker was booked into the jail Friday night on suspicion of one felony count of cruelty to animals and three felony counts of aggravated robbery.

Walker is held in jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Police have not said whether investigators have identified any of the other parties involved in the robberies.

