Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department director to retire

Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department interim director Ernie Shaw has announced he will retire from his post in June, the city announced in a press release Wednesday.

Shaw’s service to the city began in 1975, according to the release. Over the next 40 years, Shaw worked in various capacities in the Parks and Recreation Department, including as building supervisor and assistant director.

Shaw graduated from Pittsburg State University with a degree in Parks and Recreation Management, and later earned his master's degree from the University of Kansas. In 2007, Shaw assumed the duties of the director when Fred DeVictor retired.

City Manager Tom Markus said the city would begin a national search to replace Shaw.

