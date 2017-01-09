Today's news

Kansas Supreme Court hopes to rule soon on education funding

Kansas Chief Justice Lawton Nuss says he is hoping for improved relations with the Kansas Legislature this year, including budget increases to improve salaries in the judicial branch.

By Associated Press

January 9, 2017

Topeka — Chief Justice Lawton Nuss says the Kansas Supreme Court hopes to have a decision on whether the state's spending on public schools is adequate.

But Nuss wouldn't say Monday exactly when the high court expects rule in a lawsuit filed against the state in 2010 by four local school districts.

The Legislature expects to work this year on a new formula for distributing $4.1 billion a year in aid to the state's 286 school districts. The court's decision could shape lawmakers' work.

GOP legislators junked a per-student formula in 2015 in favor of stable "block grants" for districts but that law is set to expire June 30.

The Supreme Court is considering whether the state spends enough money on its schools overall. It heard arguments from attorneys in September.

