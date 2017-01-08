Today's news

WOW internet experiences service disruption for second straight day

WOW's headquarters at 1 Riverfront Plaza are pictured in this Journal-World file photo.

Journal-World File Photo. Enlarge photo.

WOW's headquarters at 1 Riverfront Plaza are pictured in this Journal-World file photo.

By Elvyn Jones

January 8, 2017

Advertisement

As many readers are undoubtedly aware, WOW internet is once again experiencing a widespread service outage.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Debra Schmidt, WOW assistant manager for the Lawrence area, said the service disruption appeared to have affected Lawrence and the other communities WOW internet manages out of its Lawrence office. It appeared the source of the outage was the same as that which caused a systemwide four-hour-plus disruption of service Saturday afternoon, she said.

Schmidt said she did not yet know when service would be restored.

Saturday’s service disruption was traced to fiber damage that one of the company’s network partners experienced.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Crown Toyota Scion 785-843-7700

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services