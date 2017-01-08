WOW internet experiences service disruption for second straight day

As many readers are undoubtedly aware, WOW internet is once again experiencing a widespread service outage.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Debra Schmidt, WOW assistant manager for the Lawrence area, said the service disruption appeared to have affected Lawrence and the other communities WOW internet manages out of its Lawrence office. It appeared the source of the outage was the same as that which caused a systemwide four-hour-plus disruption of service Saturday afternoon, she said.

Schmidt said she did not yet know when service would be restored.

Saturday’s service disruption was traced to fiber damage that one of the company’s network partners experienced.

