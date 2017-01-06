Former Haskell student accused of rape to serve 60 days in jail, probation

A former Haskell Indian Nations University student accused of rape will spend 60 days in jail for his part in the incident, a judge has ordered.

After pleading no contest, Jared Wheeler, 21, was convicted in late November of a single felony charge of aggravated battery. He originally had faced two felony counts of rape and one felony count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

On Friday afternoon Douglas County District Court Judge Paula Martin ordered Wheeler to serve 60 days in the county jail, followed by two years of probation.

For the duration of his probation, Wheeler is ordered to obey the law, abstain from drugs and alcohol and refrain from contacting the victim. He is also ordered to complete an anger management program.

Both Wheeler and Galen Satoe, 22, were arrested in November 2014 after they were accused of raping a 19-year-old freshman in their dormitory room. Both were released from jail the same day after posting a $75,000 bond each. Both were expelled from Haskell.

The prosecution claimed that the two men attacked the woman, while the defendants argued that the encounter was consensual.

In separate trials this summer juries failed to reach unanimous decisions for Wheeler and Satoe. Mistrials were declared in both cases.

The updated criminal complaint filed against Wheeler regarding the aggravated battery charge states that he illegally caused the victim “bodily harm.”

Aggravated battery is a level-seven felony, according to the Kansas Sentencing Guidelines. Martin noted the 60-day jail sentence was the maximum amount of incarceration time that state law allows her to order Wheeler to serve.

Had Wheeler been convicted of the three original charges, he would have faced a minimum sentence of more than 36 years in prison and a maximum sentence of more than 163 years.

Satoe is currently awaiting trial. He faces two felony counts of rape and a single felony count of aiding and abetting attempted rape.

This story will be updated.

