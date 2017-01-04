Two Lawrence teens among 40 Kansas students nominated for U.S. Service Academies

Two Lawrence teens are among the 40 Kansas students nominated by U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts for appointments to U.S. Service Academies' class of 2021, the senator's office announced Wednesday.

Roberts recommended Joseph Harms, of Lawrence High School, for a spot at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., while Camryn Mathis, of Bishop Seabury Academy, was recommended to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“I’m pleased to nominate this outstanding group of young men and women to our nation’s service academies,” Roberts said in a news release. “As a Marine, I am especially proud to see so many young Kansans seeking to serve in our nation’s military, and I am grateful for all those who applied."

This year's nominations are based on the recommendations of Roberts' Academy Screening Board, which the news release describes as a nonpartisan board comprising seven volunteers from across Kansas and overseen by Gilda Lintz, Roberts' district director and military academy director in Topeka. As part of the decision-making process, board members conduct personal interviews with the applicants in addition to a review of their written applications, grade-point averages and standardized test scores.

Once nominated, applicants must also meet the individual admission requirements of each academy, which will then determine appointments of admission. Harms and Mathis, along with nominees from across the country, will have to wait until spring, when the academies announce appointments for the class entering in July 2017, the news release notes.

