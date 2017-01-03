Today's news

Northwest Kansas woman dies in house fire

By Associated Press

January 3, 2017

Advertisement

Hoxie (ap) — The Kansas Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of a fire that killed a northwest Kansas woman.

Sheridan County authorities say 61-year-old Linda Cook died in a fire at her home about 12 miles south and just east of Hoxie.

KAKE-TV reports when firefighters arrived, they were told a person might be inside the home. Cook’s remains were then found.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Quality Electric Inc 785-843-9211

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services