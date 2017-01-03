Northwest Kansas woman dies in house fire

Hoxie (ap) — The Kansas Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of a fire that killed a northwest Kansas woman.

Sheridan County authorities say 61-year-old Linda Cook died in a fire at her home about 12 miles south and just east of Hoxie.

KAKE-TV reports when firefighters arrived, they were told a person might be inside the home. Cook’s remains were then found.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.