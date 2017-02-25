Archive for Saturday, February 25, 2017

GOP congressman calls for special prosecutor in Russia probe

By Associated Press

February 25, 2017

Washington (ap) — A Republican congressman has called for a special prosecutor to investigate whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election and was in touch with President Donald Trump's team during the campaign.

Rep. Darrell Issa of California says it would be improper for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to lead the investigation.

Issa made the comments Friday on HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher."

"You're right that you cannot have somebody — a friend of mine, Jeff Sessions — who was on the campaign and who is an appointee," Issa said on the show. "You're going to need to use the special prosecutor's statute and office."

It's unclear whether Issa would have any influence on Sessions. Issa supported Trump during the election, but barely held onto his own seat in November.

