Sunset Hill to host annual TAG Sale on Saturday

Sunset Hill Elementary School will host its annual TAG Sale (take, arrange, gather) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gym, 901 Schwarz Road.

Items will be offered at half price starting at noon, and “Superman” will make an appearance for the kids from 8 to 9 a.m. In the meantime, the Sunset Hill PTO will accept donations for the TAG Sale until noon Friday. Accepted items include: books, jewelry, home goods, office supplies, toys, small furniture, baby products and more. Organizers are asking for no clothing or “super heavy” items such as pianos, sofas and beds, but will accept most everything else.

For more information, contact Sunset Hill at 832-5880.

