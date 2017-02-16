Fundraising for Koch Arena upgrade about three-fourths done

— Wichita State’s efforts to renovate and expand Koch Arena is nearing its fundraising goal.

The university foundation and athletic department said in a statement Thursday they have raised nearly three-quarters of the $12 million need for the project.

A recent pledge from Wichita-based Equity Bank brought the fundraising total to $8.8 million.

The project would include construction of a student center, a conditioning center, training room and student lounge. Coaches and administrative offices would be renovated, and the retail store and hospitality room would be expanded.

The last major project at the arena was in 2003-04.

The project is one of the priorities of the Wichita State Foundation’s $250 million fundraising effort called Shock the World.

