Attempted robbery reported at Lawrence convenience store

An attempted robbery was reported early Saturday morning at a Lawrence convenience store, police say.

The incident was reported at 1:21 a.m. at 701 W. 9th St., according to a Lawrence Police Department offense report.

The address belongs to Jayhawk Food Mart.

The offense report indicates the suspect used a knife or cutting instrument in the attempted robbery. The reported victim, an 18-year-old man, was uninjured in the incident.

The suspect is thought to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time, the report says.

As of Monday afternoon no arrests in the Douglas County Jail's online booking logs correspond with the reported incident.

Additional information was not immediately available.

