Investigation into car vandalism possibly involving KU basketball players partially complete

A portion of the investigation into a December car vandalism possibly involving two University of Kansas basketball players is complete, the Douglas County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

The Lawrence Police Department submitted an affidavit on Thursday to the DA's office, said Cheryl Wright-Kunard, assistant to the DA. Now the office is awaiting additional investigative reports from the department.

"Once those reports are received, the case will be reviewed for a charging decision," Wright-Kunard said.

The incident was reported around 2 a.m. Dec. 9 at 530 Wisconsin St., the address of the Yacht Club, according to a Lawrence police report. Damage to the car is estimated to be $2,991.

The Kansas City Star reported that KU basketball players Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick were persons of interest in the investigation, which centered on a report that about $3,000 worth of damage was done to the car of a female patron of the bar.

Neither Jackson nor Vick was named in the information released by the district attorney. Law enforcement officials have never confirmed that Jackson or Vick is a person of interest in the investigation. No suspects or witnesses are named in the police report of the incident. Only the front page of the report is available to the public. Suspect information is on the second page of the report, which is closed to the public. The victim reported the vandalism to police, the document states.

As of Thursday afternoon no charges have been filed, the release said.

