Today's news

Kansas bills would crack down on cellphone use while driving

By Associated Press

February 8, 2017

Advertisement

TOPEKA — Two bills introduced in the Kansas Senate are aimed at reducing distracted driving caused by using cellphones while driving.

One bill would prohibit drivers from holding a phone or other wireless device up to their ear.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Kansas Department of Transportation supports the bill. The department says about 92 people died each year from distracted driving between 2009 and 2014.

A second bill would outlaw using a wireless device in a school zone or construction zone. It makes an exception for using hands-free devices.

Supporters say both bills would reduce distracted driving.

Kansas already prohibits texting or sending e-mails while driving.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Kevin Kelly 4 hours, 13 minutes ago

More traffic laws that won't be enforced until after the fact. Speed enforcement would go a long way to stop accidents but traffic law enforcement seems to be a thing of the past unless someone is extremely blatant in their disregard.

0

Rick Aldrich 58 minutes ago

How many police officers are seen daily talking on their cellphone hone while on duty? A LOT!!

0

Sign in to comment

Marketplace

Academy Cars 785-841-0102

Find more businesses on Marketplace

Arts & Entertainment · Bars · Theatres · Restaurants · Coffeehouses · Libraries · Antiques · Services