Lawrence man accused of threatening man with box cutter, felony cruelty to animals

A Lawrence man faces felony charges after he was accused of threatening another man with a box cutter and harming an animal and damaging a television.

Zachary Ryan Krehbiel, 23, is currently scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a bond appearance, court records show. He faces felony charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to animals and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.

Krehbiel was arrested last Thursday and was later released from the Douglas County Jail on his own recognizance with a $5,000 bond set, the jail's online booking logs indicate.

The logs indicate Krehbiel was arrested at the Osawatomie State Hospital.

On Jan. 18, Krehbiel reportedly threatened another man with a box cutter, according to a criminal complaint filed in Douglas County District Court.

That same day Krehbiel also reportedly harmed an animal, the complaint states, though no details on this alleged crime were available other than he "did then and there unlawfully, feloniously, knowingly and maliciously kill, injure, maim, torture, burn or mutilate" an animal.

In addition, Krehbiel is also accused of damaging both a television and a table, the complaint states. The combined worth of the two items is less than $1,000.

Aside from the pending charges, Krehbiel does not have a criminal record in Douglas County or with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.